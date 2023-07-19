The most high-profile group stage match of the ACC Men's Emerging Team Asia Cup - an India A vs Pakistan A clash - is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. India A will be led by a group of promising youngsters, who have already showcased their skills on the domestic stage. Players such as Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan, and Abhishek Sharma will be looking to make a lasting impression following their stellar IPL seasons and pave their way into the senior national team.

The two teams have already qualified for the semi-final stage of the tournament after registering wins against Nepal A and UAE A in the group-stage matches. However, the excitement of the players was palpable ahead of the match.

In a video clip shared by Star Sports, official broadcasters of the tournament, Indian players shared their take on the much-awaited clash.

"As a fan, when we were young, we also used to follow India-Pakistan with much fervour," Abhishek Sharma, all-rounder, said. "When we get the opportunity, I can feel that excitement and the pressure that comes with it."

The Greatest Rivalry feat. Talented Colts



Watch the youngsters from India A and Pakistan A go up against each other in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup



19th July 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/YHd8BoQEpB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 15, 2023

"India, Pakistan has always been a rivalry, it gives a different kind of thrill," star batter Dhruv Jurel, who impressed at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, added.

"When India-Pakistan happens, things get intense," pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, said on the clash.

"Pressure will always be there (in India-Pakistan clash). How to handle is the key," Yash Dhull, captain of the side, said.

The clash between India A and Pakistan A is not just about individual performances but also about the historical significance of this rivalry. The two teams are set to face each other in two major tournaments this year, namely the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023