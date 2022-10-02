England defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in the sixth T20I on Friday to level the 7-match series 3-3. The Mooen Ali-led side made a mockery of the 170-run target set by Pakistan at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore as they reached home in only 14.3 overs. Philip Salt was the wrecker-in-chief with his unbeaten 88 off 41 balls, an innings that was studded with 13 fours and 3 sixes. He along with fellow opener Alex Hales added 55 runs in only 3.4 overs before the latter fell on his individual score of 27 off 12 balls.

After the game, it was Pakistan's bowling coach Shaun Tait who had to address the media. The Australian was, however, unhappy over the fact that he was sent at the post-match press conference after a Pakistan defeat.

"When we lose badly... they send me when we get beaten badly," Tait said jokingly.

However, soon after his statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board moderator was quick to go to him and ask, "Are you okay?"

Given Pakistan had defended 145 runs against England in the fifth T20I at the same venue, they looked well set in 6th game when they gave the guests a 170-run target. However, England's relentless attack in the chase never gave the hosts any window of making a comeback.

"They just attacked us. They came out attacking, every ball they tried to hit a boundary. It worked for the first three overs and, in some way, it put our bowlers off guard a little bit. We didn't do a lot wrong and it was just great batting. Sometimes you have got to give it to the batting team," Tait said later.