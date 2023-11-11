Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was critical Pakistani players, among the current crop, for acting as pundits on TV. Akram's dig was direceted towards veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim and pacer Mohammad Amir. While Imad last played an ODI back in 2020, Amir has retired from international cricket the same year, citing poor treatment from the management. Akram said that some players should focus more on playing domestic cricket, rather than sitting on TV shows.

"The players who are busy with the Pakistan team are fine but what about others? A couple of them are sitting on television and they want to play for Pakistan. How is that possible?," Akram said in a chat on A-Sports.

While speaking on GEO News' show 'Hasna Mana Hai', Imad has responded to the statement made by Akram.

Imad Wasim responds back to Wasim Akram pic.twitter.com/DiwRFeAFbE https://t.co/qyp725dNNs — Ghumman (@emclub77) November 9, 2023

The 34-year-old highlighted that despite performing in domestic cricket a few years back, he was dropped from the team without any reason.

"When I was playing for the Pakistan team, I was the World No. 02 all-rounder in rankings, and without any reason, I was dropped. Please tell me what is the guarantee now that if I will play domestic cricket, they will consider me? Secondly, whoever has pointed this out, I will call him myself if I ever need an advice," Imad said.

Imad took further shots towards the selection committee, saying that performing well in domestic cricket doesn't guarantee a place in the national team.

Advertisement

"Two years ago, when I was asked to play domestic cricket, you can see my performance. But even then, I wasn't considered. So there's no guarantee here," he added.