An absolute superstar in the Indian domestic spectrum, Sarfaraz Khan smashed yet another Ranji Trophy hundred as he came out to bat for Mumbai against Delhi. Despite being denied an opportunity to represent India in Test cricket, Sarfaraz continues to keep his chin up and work towards making becoming a capped international. However, seeing Sarfaraz reach the triple-digit score again, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad took to Twitter and slammed selectors for overlooking the middle-order batter despite his consistent performances in First-Class cricket.

One of the biggest talking regarding Sarfaraz's non-selection has been his body weight. However, Prasad feels the batter is absolutely 'fit' to play for India. In terms of his weight, the former pacer is of the opinion that there are others with 'more kgs'.

"Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs," he tweeted.

Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket,almost as if this platform doesn't matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs https://t.co/kenO5uOlSp — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 17, 2023

Earlier, Sarfaraz had admitted he cried after not getting the nod for India's first two Tests against Australia.

"When the team was announced and my name wasn't there, I was sad the whole day, when we travelled from Guwahati to Delhi, I was feeling very lonely. I cried too," he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The cricketer then sought help from his dad. "I called my dad to Delhi. He spoke to me, I practiced with him, and then felt better," Sarfaraz revealed.

With India scheduled to take on Australia in a 4-match Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the squad for the remaining two matches in due time.

Having registered another hundred, Sarfaraz has further put pressure on selectors to include him in the Test team.

