In the recently-concluded ODI series against West Indies, India opening batter Shubman Gill was in fine form and he registered 205 runs, with a best score of 98 in the third and final ODI. This performance helped him win Player of the Series accolade. After the series win, stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan had said that Gill has got a bit of Rohit touch in him. However, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes it is too early to label him a complete player and there are holes in his technique.

"You are always learning, even towards the end Tendulkar was still learning about his craft and he played, what was it? 200 Test matches. So, you know, I think, you would never label someone so young, like Shubman Gill as a complete player. I still think there are holes in his game. I think there are holes in his technique that the opposition will look to exploit, but he's got all the skills and the other component," Styris said on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP'.

"What makes a world class player is their mental thought process and their maturity and leadership. And I think he has that as well. And for that reason, yes you're quite right you can keep him up there with the Rohits, KL Rahuls and Shikhars in terms of openers," he added.

On the other hand, former national selector Saba Karim believes that Gill can go on to lead Punjab in domestic tournaments and the leadership experience will help the right-handed batter in future.

"I think it's good to get some kind of experience. And I feel one year, two year around the line we may see Shubman elevated to lead one of these on the India T20 league. And I think once he gets that kind of experience, in addition, he can manage to lead Punjab in the domestic level that will really board well for him. So, he will gain experience and as you rightly said, he has shown some leadership skills. So that will really do well for Shubman Gill in future," said Karim.

"I look at him as a versatile player because at this stage, one has seen him bat so well for India as an opener. But given the opportunity, I'm sure he can do well at number three, number four and I think mostly in the T20 format, you look at players who can bat number one, number two and number three. So, I think in that kind of a mould, Shubman Gill can fit in quite easily," he added.

On Saturday, Gill was named in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, beginning August 18.