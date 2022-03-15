Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has said that he wants to move on from the draft system to the auction model in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The former Pakistan cricketer said that the "market forces" were conducive for it and that the board would sit with PSL teams owners to discuss the matter. Raja said that an auction model, and an increased purse in the PSL could put the tournament "in the IPL bracket".

"We need to create new properties to be financially independent. We have nothing for now but the PSL and ICC funds. There's an argument over the model from next year; I want to switch it to an auction model from next year," Raja was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo.

"The market forces are conducive, but we'll sit down with the franchise owners to discuss it.

"This is a game of money. When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is the PSL. If we take the PSL to auction model, increase the purse, then I'll put it in the IPL bracket. And then we'll see who goes to play the IPL over the PSL."

PSL 2022 ended last month with Lahore Qalandars' beating Multan Sultans in the final to win their maiden Pakistan Super League title.

Mohammad Hafeez starred for Lahore, scoring a fighting 46-ball 69 to guide Qalandars to 180 for five after they won the toss and batted before a packed 30,000 Gaddafi stadium.

Hafeez then chipped in with wickets of in-form opener Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Aamer Azmat (six) to bowl the defending champions for 138 in 19.3 overs.

Once the league's eternal wooden-spoon -- finishing last in the first four editions before reaching the final in 2020 -- Qalandars finally completed the set of winners. All six teams have now won the league.

Islamabad United won in 2016 and 2018, Peshawar Zalmi in 2017, Quetta Gladiators in 2019, Karachi Kings in 2020 and Sultans (2021) last year.

(With AFP inputs)