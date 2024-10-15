England captain Ben Stokes is set to make his return to competitive cricket after two months during the second Test against Pakistan in Multan, starting October 15. Stokes, who had picked up a hamstring injury while playing in the hundred, was named in England's playing XI for the second game at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The 33-year-old bowled and batted without any discomfort in the nets in the lead up to the match. In his absence, Ollie Pope led England to a big win in the series-opener last week.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have dropped some big names ahead of the second Test, including former captain Babar Azam and star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

On the eve of the match, Stokes was asked to share his views on Babar and Shaheen's snub. However, he refused to make a comment on that, saying that the issue doesn't bother him or his team.

"Yeah, just everything on that is Pakistan cricket's issue. It has nothing to do with me," Stokes said during a pre-match press conference at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Ben Stokes



"Pakistan Cricket has nothing to do with me"



Humiliated the said journalist. pic.twitter.com/DdDWriQmNQ — M (@anngrypakiistan) October 14, 2024

Stokes missed the three-match home series against Sri Lanka and last week's first Test, which the visitors won by an innings.

Durham seamer Matthew Potts also returns to the side for the first time since the Lord's Test against Sri Lanka at the end of August. Seamers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes have been rested.

With England dropping two pacer, Stokes confirmed he'll be "playing as a third seamer" to Potts and Brydon Carse, who impressed on his debut in Multan.

Pakistan became the first team in Test cricket's 147-year history to lose by an innings after posting a 550-plus total in their first knock.

Advertisement

Under-pressure Pakistan, who have gone 11 Tests without a win at home, named three frontline spinners in their team as they chase a series-levelling win.

They have made four changes, including bringing in batter Kamran Ghulam for his debut.

Pakistan XI: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood

England XI: Ben Stokes (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)