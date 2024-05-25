Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni went to cast his vote in his hometown Ranchi in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. Dhoni arrived in Ranchi few days back after CSK's early elimination from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Defending champions CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final game of the league phase. After CSK's exit from the tournament, Dhoni took a flight from Bengaluru to Ranchi, travelling in economy class.

On Saturday, the former India captain arrived at a polling booth to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections, and he was immediately surrounded by cameras.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) took to social media platform and shared a picture of Dhoni's arrival at the polling booth in Ranchi.

A video of the same has also gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni arrives at a polling station in Ranchi, to cast his vote for the sixth phase of #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/W5QQsIu90C — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began early in the morning on Saturday across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

Over 11.13 crore voters will be exercising their franchise in the sixth phase of the general elections to decide the fate of 889 candidates including two former Chief Ministers - Manohar Lal Khattar contesting as the BJP candidate from Karnal and Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP nominee from Anantnag-Rajouri.

(With ANI Inputs)