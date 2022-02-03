Former Australian captain Michael Clarke expressed his admiration for young Indian batter Prithvi Shaw and even compared his aggressive style of batting to former Team India opener Virender Sehwag. Clarke explained how Shaw, despite his poor outings in Australia last year, has so much to offer with what he brings to the table. Shaw, who has quite often spoken about the positive influence of Ricky Ponting on his batting, has been in and out of the Indian side due to his inconsistent outings. Clarke specifically mentioned that he loved Shaw's "brand of cricket" and termed him as a "terrific player".

Speaking in the documentary 'Down Underdogs' on Sony Ten, Clarke said: "He is a terrific player like Sehwag. Sehwag was a genius, who took the game forward. For someone like me, I love that brand of cricket. That aggressive batsman at the top of the order. That's why Sehwag was one of my favourite players. I would like see India keep faith in him, a player like Prithvi Shaw, knowing he is young."

However, Clarke spoke that the youngster would have felt the pressure of "expectations" while representing India in different formats and that he "needed more time" and backing to settle down in international cricket.

"It was very hard to have too much expectations from Prithvi Shaw. He needed more time. It was his first opportunity in Australia. You want to give him every change to see how he goes but unfortunately, he missed out in that Test match in Adelaide. It was his first tour of Australia, and I have no doubt he will come good," Clarke added.