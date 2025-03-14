Pakistan cricket is currently under intense scrutiny. Their tea, got knocked out of the Champions Trophy in the group stage and even had one of the worst run-rates in the tournament that they were hosting. The Champions Trophy is the latest in a series of set back for the Pakistan cricket team. They went out of the round robin stage in the ODI World Cup and then exited from the group stage in the 2024 T20 World CUp. Former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal was furious with the results.

"Our reputation will only come back when you start to win and play good cricket. If you play only for yourself, no one will have respect. Not the players, not Pakistan, and neither the PCB. Is there someone to ask why teams like Bangladesh whitewash us? The chairman should ask this. At least reach the semifinals in an ICC event," Kamran Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

"You are being knocked out in the initial rounds itself. Did anyone ask the coach, captain, or the selection committee as to how cricket is being run? When there is no accountability, how will the cricket improve? There is nothing more shameful. If we win, we will get respect. ICC has shown us. None of the PCB officials were present at the Champions Trophy final ceremony. I am really hurt. They organised it as if it was an IPL match."

He added that the focus should be to improve the game and players and not the stadiums.

"Our aim was fulfilled that we got money and upgraded stadiums. We did not think that we need to improve our cricket as well. We did not think about where is Pakistan's respect going. I do not think they will get any shame till no one talks about this," he said.

Akmal also brought up India's example in his video.

"Everyone is telling India played in Dubai. Whatever it is, we were playing in our country and had no issues. The only issue is that we are not playing that type of cricket which the whole world is playing," the former cricketer opined," Akmal said.

"If we win one series, we are happy with that and that is only an achievement for us. The thinking is small and they do not think big. It is shameful to see world cricket and how our team is playing. It is not the mistake of the players but of the decision makers. What do they think and make the team? You cannot qualify in the Asia Cup, what will you win an ICC event?"