The Indian cricket team has finally landed in Delhi after their victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. It was around 6:05 AM in the morning the the Air India flight carrying the T20 world champions landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. At around 7:00 AM, the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma walked out of the airport and boarded their team bus. While other members of the team boarded the team bus first, it was skipper Rohit who walked out with the T20 World Cup trophy in his hand, leaving fans at the airport spellbound.

Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating their favourites and waving the national flag, braved the weather to welcome the victorious side, which defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final in Bridgetown on Saturday last week.

"We have waited for this moment for the past 13 years. The team has made us proud by winning the World Cup," a fan, who claimed to have been waiting since 4:30am in the morning said, referring to India's last World Cup triumph which came back in 2011.

The Indian team went straight to the ITC Maurya Hotel in Chanakyapuri next, where they were given another grand welcome. A cake, on the colours of the Indian team's jersey, was also prepared for the heroes.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other members of the team had been stuck in Barbados (the venue of the final) since Monday, as airports had been shut due to Hurricane Beryl hitting the Caribbean city. However, after a special flight was arranged for Team India, they were able to land in the early hours of Thursday morning. The players are now scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before embarking on an open-top bus parade in Mumbai.

India's return flight had a special call sign assigned by Air India: AIC24WC, standing for Air India Champions 24 World Cup.

The team is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, at around 11 am, in the national capital.

From there, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a special ceremony has been organised to celebrate the T20 World Cup triumph. The players and staff will travel to Mumbai by 4 pm, after which they'll celebrate across the city on an open-top bus parade for the following two hours.

The bus parade is expected to start at 5 pm from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), located near the famous Nariman Point, travel through Marine Drive, and continue till they reach the Wankhede Stadium.

The victorious players will then be felicitated at an event arranged between 7 and 7:30 pm.

"It's coming home," tweeted Indian captain Rohit Sharma, welcoming fans to join the team during its celebratory bus parade.

This won't be the first time a bus parade happens through Mumbai, as a similar thing had been done when MS Dhoni and a youthful India side lifted the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup.

India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final.

