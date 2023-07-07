Tamim Iqbal has reportedly decided to withdraw his decision to retire from international cricket after an intervention from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It came as a shock for several cricket fans when the veteran left-hander announced his retirement on Thursday following the loss against Afghanistan in the first ODI encounter in the three-match series. However, ESPNCricinfo reported on Friday that he had a conversation with Sheikh Hasina regarding the matter and he has now decided to perform a U-turn of his decision to leave cricket.

Tamim made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I am retiring from international cricket effective right now. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don't want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket."

Tamim's emotional press conference in Chittagong followed scathing criticism from Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan, who called his professionalism into question for playing the match despite admitting he was not 100 percent fit.

Bangladesh on Friday named Litton Das captain for the remainder of the ODI series.

Litton said the team was focused on the future as they seek to level the series on Saturday.

"It is difficult to say whether we will miss him. If I am injured today, the team will not miss me. Going forward, newcomers will keep coming. Some day we will also go. Since he is not there, we should not talk much about that topic," he said.

(With AFP inputs)