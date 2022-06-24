Pakistan's never-ending supply-line of talented fast bowlers have given world cricket many gems. Some went to become legends, while others fell by the wayside after showing initial spark. One among them who reached great heights was Wasim Akram. With his left-arm pace, Akram mesmerised the rival batters. In 104 Tests, he scalped 414 wickets while in 356 ODIs, he took 502 wickets. He also formed a lethal fast bowling pair with Waqar Younis and gave Pakistan cricket several memorable moments. After him, several fast bowlers impressed for Pakistan, but Akram is disappointed with one bowler who could not do justice to his talent.

"Everyone raves about Mohammad Asif. I mean talent wasted no doubt. Whoever I talk to...that kind of bowler I saw after a long time. Jis tareeke se control karta tha ball ko. He could swing both ways. It's very unfortunate for him and of course for Pakistan too," Akram said on a show title "To Be Honest 3.0" on YouTube.

"I have not seen him for ages. It's been 10 years since I came to Karachi, I go to Lahore very less."

Asif played only 23 Tests for Pakistan and took 106 wickets. He also played 38 ODIs and scalped 46 wickets. His career was, however, cut short after he was charged for spot-fixing during a Test match in 2010. Before that, he tested positive for banned substances too.

Promoted

When asked by the anchor, if he would admonish him for what he did, Akram replied: "I doubt it. Chota baccha hai, galti ho gayi thi."

Asif last played for Pakistan in 2010 and recently was seen in USA for conducting coaching camps for kids.