It was one thriller of a match, which could have gone either ways. In a T20 Blast match on Tuesday, the Tom Abel-led Somerset team scored 144/8 in 20 over batting first against Surrey. Chasing the 145-run target, the Chris Jordan-led team cruised towards the target until they needed nine of the final over. Experienced Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle was given the all-important over with Surrey on 136/4 and then some bizarre incidents happened.

Off the first delivery of the over, Siddle conceded one run and then off the very next delivery dismissed Jordan. On the third ball, Nico Reifer hit a four but then was dismissed off the very next ball. Siddle then dismissed Gus Atkinson off he fifth delivery. By now, Surrey needed four runs off the final delivery but Siddle was in tremendous form. However, Conor McKerr hit a boundary off the last ball to help his team win by three wickets.

Watch: Bizarre last over in T20 Blast match

runs to win from the final over...



What happens next is just #Blast22 pic.twitter.com/PMI0HXMdw9 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 blast after sustaining an injury to his left knee early on in Surrey's campaign. Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the T20 Blast but is expected to be fit in time to play in the Hundred. Despite treatment, he has failed to improve significantly and therefore a decision was taken to gain a surgical opinion. Surrey County Cricket Club signed the former all-rounder last month for their T20 Blast campaign of this season.

Kieron Pollard said: "This is hugely frustrating as we have been a dominant force and I felt I was part of something special. But I wish the lads all the best for the rest of the campaign whilst I get myself fit and firing again."

Promoted

Alec Stewart, Director of Cricket at Surrey CCC, said in an official statement, "We are disappointed to lose a player of Kieron's quality and wish him a speedy recovery."

"Despite treatment, he has failed to improve significantly and therefore a decision was taken to gain a surgical opinion. He has undergone successful surgery this [Tuesday] morning which will keep him out of action for the next four to six weeks whilst he rehabilitates," the statement further added.