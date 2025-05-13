Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday sacked all five mentors who were appointed with domestic teams during the inaugural edition of its Champions One-Day Cup, including former captains Waqar Younis and Misbah Ul Haq. Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Saqlain Mushtaq were the other mentors who were assigned to each of the five competing teams in the 50-overs competition. A source informed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting with the board officials, had been briefed about the performance of the mentors since their appointments last year.

The PCB had asked these former cricketers to dedicate a certain number of days to work as mentors with their respective domestic teams while they were also allowed to take up media roles and other assignments.

According to reports, these mentors were being paid a monthly salary of Pakistani rupees 5 million.

“Apparently, at the briefing, the consensus was that the money spent on the mentors was not being justified as they had not delivered anything of value until now,” the source said.

The source added that those who attended the meeting weren't happy with the fact that Malik insisted on playing in the national T20 championship and lead Sialkot instead of focussing on his job only as a mentor.

