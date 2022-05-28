Ireland opener Paul Stirling once again showcased his big-hitting abilities, smashing 119 runs off just 51 balls to help Birmingham Bears rout Northamptonshire by 125 runs (DLS method) in a T20 Blast match on Thursday. Apart from Paul Stirling, Sam Hain blasted 66 not out off 32 balls as Birmingham Bears posted 207 for three in 16 overs. During Stirling's assault on Northamptonshire, he took a liking to one particular bowler -- James Sales -- smashing him for 34 runs off one over. Stirling nearly matched the record of six sixes in an over, but on the last ball of the over, failed to clear the boundary.

Stirling hit five sixes off the first five balls but the last delivery of the 13th over went for a four.

Watch: Paul Stirling smashes James Sales for 34 runs in an an over

The Irishman took just 46 balls to reach his hundred. His knock of 119 included nine fours and a whopping 10 sixes.

Ben Sanderson took two wickets but gave away 42 runs off his four overs. Tom Taylor was the only other Northamptonshire bowler to take a wicket.

In reply, Northamptonshire had a nightmare outing with the bat. Only three batters got into double figures as the team was packed off for just 81 runs in 14.2 overs.

Danny Briggs and Jake Lintott took three wickets apiece for Birmingham Henry Brookes took two while Carlos Brathwaite and Craig Miles chipped in with one each.

The win took the Birmingham Bears to the top of the North Group. Three teams in the North Group -- Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lancashire -- are yet to play a match.