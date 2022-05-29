Lancashire and Yorkshire played out a thriller in the ongoing T20 Blast and in the end, the match ended in a tie. Chasing 184, Yorkshire were always in the game after Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Harry Brook performed exceptionally well with the bat. In the final over, Yorkshire needed 13 runs to win the contest, but the side failed to get over the line as Richard Gleeson conceded 12, and hence, the match ended in a tie.

In the final over, a funny incident took place on the penultimate delivery of the match. While attempting a diving catch, Dane Vilas of Lancashire "lost his trousers".

Yorkshire needed six runs off the final two balls, and Gleeson ended up bowling a high full-toss.

If the #RosesT20 didn't have enough drama...



Dane Vilas had an unfortunate moment #Blast22 pic.twitter.com/WBq2gSpMRx — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 28, 2022

Shadab was not able to connect with the ball properly and he skied the delivery, it was then that Vilas attempted to take the catch and in the process, his trousers came off, leaving even the commentators in splits.

The commentator on air at that time said: "The catch goes down and he lost his trousers, Dane Vilas. It is all happening."

In the match, Lancashire batted first and posted 183/7 in 20 overs after Philip Salt played a knock of 59 runs off 41 balls.

In the end, Yorkshire was not able to get over the line and the match ended in a tie.

In the North Group of T20 Blast, Yorkshire are at the second spot while Lancashire are seventh.