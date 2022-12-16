Into the first week of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 season, the cricketing world witnessed an utterly shocking result as the Sydney Thunder were bowled out for an unthinkable score of 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers on Friday. In the process, Sydney smashed all unwanted records. The franchise now holds the record for the ‘lowest innings total' in a T20 match ever, breaking the previous worst of 21 which was scored by Turkey against Czech Republic in 2019.

Sydney Thunder 15 All Out Scorecard

Brendan Doggett's 4 runs down in the batting order was Sydney's highest individual score in the match. The likes of Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Oliver Davies were some of the batters who managed to open the scoring but couldn't even score 4 runs. A total of 5 batters were dismissed for ducks.

List of lowest men's totals in T20 history:

15 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers (2022)

21 - Turkey v Czech Republic, 2019

26 - Lesotho v Uganda, 2021

28 - Turkey v Luxembourg, 2019

30 - Thailand v Malaysia, 2022



What's mind-boggling is that Sydney also had the T20 World Cup 2022 winning England batter Alex Hales in the team. Yet, all they could manage was a team total of 15 runs, losing the match by 124 runs while chasing a target of 140.

Henry Thornton 54 wickets), Wes Agar (4 wickets) and Matthew Short (1 wicket) ran riot with the ball for Adelaide.

