One of the finest white-ball batters in the world, Suryakumar Yadav has made a big name for himself, especially in the shortest format of the game. With his 360-degree technique, Surya has quickly risen to the top of T20 cricket's ladder. But, the Mumbai batter has also had the presence of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to guide him through different stages in the cricketing journey. In an interview, Surya admitted that he has been very lucky to share the dressing room with the two icons of Indian cricket.

Speaking to PTI, Surya was asked about the bond he shares with Kohli and Rohit. In response, Suryakumar called the duo a 'different breed of international cricketers'.

"I am actually very lucky that I share the dressing room with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are a different breed of international cricketers. Things they have achieved, I don't know I will be ever able to achieve that.

Recently, I have had some good partnerships with Virat bhai and I have enjoyed batting with him. Rohit is like an elder brother and my sounding board. When I am in doubt, I ask him direct questions about my game. He has been a good guiding force since I joined MI in 2018," he said.

Suryakumar has been in fantastic form this year in T20Is. In 31 T20I matches this year, he has scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is the highest T20I run-scorer this year.

But the batter has not been able to replicate his T20I success in ODIs. He has scored only 260 runs in 13 ODIs this year at an average of 26.00 and just one half-century under his belt.

