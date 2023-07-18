Mohammad Haris is widely considered to be a future star for the Pakistan cricket team and although he did not set the stage on fire on his debut for the national side, he has been dominating headlines with his style of aggressive batting. Haris is currently playing for the Pakistan side in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and they have won both of their matches in the competition till now. Haris is sometimes compared to India batter Suryakumar Yadav for his slightly unorthodox shot selections and ahead of the important game against India, the youngster opened up about his thoughts regarding the topic.

“We shouldn't compare between the two of us just yet, Surya is 32-33 years old, I am still a 22-year-old boy. To reach that stage I still have to put that work in,” he told Pak TV.

Haris also name-dropped AB De Villiers while taking about “360-degree” cricketers.

“Surya has his own level, De Villiers had his own level and I am my own level well. I want to make a name for myself as a 360-degree cricketer, not use theirs,” he remarked.

When it comes to competition, India and Pakistan have both won their first two games and the winner of their match on Friday will top the group and boost their chances of winning the title.

“All teams are just like the other for us. We have come to play this tournament, we haven't come to play India. We will play against India just like we played against every other team,” he concluded.

