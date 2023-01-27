Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year for his ridiculously good run in the shortest format of the game. Suryakumar had a stellar 2022, breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark in the format. He defeated the likes of England all-rounder Sam Curran, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe's batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza for the top honour. Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra lavished praise on the swashbuckling batter post his latest achievement, saying that he has beaten all the "big-hitting players".

"He has played ODIs. He has played a few one-day games, but if he continues to perform at the level he is, it will naturally form a place for him in the XI. So if players are pushed to their limit with such performances, either they have to raise the bar or Suryakumar is always there to take place," said Nehra to ICC.

Popularly known as 'SKY', Suryakumar Yadav became just the second batter to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a strike-rate of 187.43. Surya hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, easily the most recorded by anyone in a year in the format's history.

"It is not surprising at all (Suryakumar being named ICC T20I Player of the Year 2022). This is such a Surya (Sun) that has shone consistently if you talk about the past year or two, irrespective of the conditions. Hopefully, he can carry forward this consistency because the way he's played in this fast-paced format and at such a high strike rate. It is worthy of praise. His confidence is spectacular. This is a fantastic achievement for any player because of how competitive the T20 format. There are so may big-hitting players and big run and yet Suryakumar has beaten them all," added Nehra.

