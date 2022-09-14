The members of the Indian cricket team came forward to extend birthday wishes to batter Suryakumar Yadav, who turned 32 on Wednesday. Suryakumar has been an integral part of Team India, whose powerful knocks took the team across the line on many occassions. The stars like Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, were among those who shared wishes for Suryakumar on their social media on his special day. Taking to Instagram, Kohli posted a picture with Suryakumar and wrote, "Happy Birthday SKY. Wishing you great success."

"Happy Birthday @Surya_14kumar. Keep working hard and do your best. All eyes on World Cup now. Stay blessed!" wrote former India batter Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram.

"Wishing the dashing and stylish #TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar a very happy birthday," tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a picture with Surykumar on Twitter and captioned it, "Happy birthday BHAU."

"Happy birthday big brother @surya_14kumar God bless you always," tweeted Kuldeep Yadav.

Ever since his debut in 2021, Suryakumar has played 13 ODIs and scored 340 runs with two half-centuries. In T20Is, has played 28 matches and smashed 811 runs. His most recent memorable knock was of 68 runs off 26 balls against Hong Kong in the Group Stage match of Asia Cup 2022.

Apart from the international career, Suryakumar has also left a long-lasting impact in the Indian Premier League. In 123 matches, he has scored 2644 runs at an average of 30.05 and a strike rate of 136.78. He also registered 16 half-centuries to his name.

Suryakumar Yadav has been picked in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.