Suresh Raina isn't part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after having pulled out of the league, but the training sessions have continued nevertheless. Raina posted a video on his Twitter handle where he is seen working out outdoors at a picturesque location. A voice counting the number of dumbbell bench presses Raina does is heard as the former India cricketer sweats it out to keep himself in shape. The location of the video on Twitter reads Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. "Beautiful weather & outdoor workout" is how Raina captioned the video.

Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons in August, almost a month ahead of the start of the tournament.

A few days after Raina's exit, CSK's lead off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

CSK at the time were set back with a spate of COVID-19-positive cases in their squad. Two players and several members of support staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, one of the two players, Deepak Chahar, has subsequently recovered and he played in CSK's IPL opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.

CSK beat MI by five wickets in Abu Dhabi, chasing down a target of 163 with four balls to spare.

They were helped along by Ambati Rayudu's 71, Faf du Plessis' unbeaten 58 and a quick 6-ball 18 by Sam Curran. Chahar returned 2/32.

Promoted

CSK play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on September 22 in Sharjah.

IPL has been moved out of India to the UAE due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The country has reported the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.