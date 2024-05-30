Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shahid Afridi revealed that he had a conversation with Suresh Raina over his social media post that resulted in the former Indian cricket team player deleting it. Following the announcement of Afridi becoming an ambassador for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, an X (formerly Twitter) user took a dig at Raina - “ICC has named Shahid Afridi as ambassador for ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Hello Suresh Raina.” Raina was quick to respond as he wrote - “I'm not an ICC ambassador, but I have the 2011 World Cup at my house. Remember the game at Mohali? Hope it brings back some unforgettable memories for you." Afridi spoke about the post on his YouTube channel and said that they had a conversation about it and everything is fine between them.

"Suresh Raina and I have shared many cricketing moments, and he's a good person," Afridi said.

"Sometimes, lighthearted banter happens. After seeing his post on social media, I spoke with him, and he understood the situation like a younger brother. He agreed to delete the tweet. It's all good; these things happen. Great individuals acknowledge and rectify their mistakes," he added.

Earlier, Raina took a hilarious dig at Afridi during the IPL 2024 while answering a question from Aakash Chopra on commentary. Chopra asked Raina if he had any plans of reversing his retirement decision and Raina answered in jest - “I am Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi.”

The conversation went viral on social media resulting in mixed reactions from the fans.

Afridi joins an illustrious group of ambassadors, featuring India stalwart Yuvraj Singh, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle and the fastest man on earth Usain Bolt. Afridi is synonymous with Pakistan's most memorable moments in T20 World Cup history. He played a pivotal role in their journey to the final in the inaugural tournament in 2007 and their triumph in the 2009 edition.

(With ANI inputs)