Supreme Court Demands Answers From BCCI On Allegations Of Threat Made By CFO

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the cricket board and its honorary treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on allegations of a threat being made to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Gopal Subramanium, the amicus curiae in BCCI case told the Supreme Court that the board's CFO had sent a mail in which he had said that Chaudhry had threatened him, saying that if he had been in Haryana, he would have been liquidated and an FIR would be filed against the CFO for misappropriation of funds.

Subramanium went on to tell the top court that it was a very serious allegation. The BCCI lawyer however denied this, saying that nothing like this had happened. Supreme Court directed the BCCI and Chaudhry to respond to the allegations within two weeks.

Chaudhry denied the allegations and said: "It is shocking to hear this. I will file my reply to court."

The Supreme Court will also take up the issue of formulating a new constitution for the BCCI and also to fill the two vacancies in the Committee of Administrators (CoA).