New Zealand registered a two-wicket win over Pakistan in the third and final ODI on Friday at the National Stadium in Karachi. With this win, the visitors also claimed the three-match ODI series 2-1, which is also their maiden ODI series win in Pakistan. Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 280/9 in 50 overs with Fakhar Zaman smashing a century off 122 balls. Apart from him, Mohammad Rizwan also contributed with the bat as he scored 77 runs. Chasing 281, the visitors had a good start with Devon Conway and Kane Williamson scoring 52 and 53 runs respectively. But, they were reduced to 205/6 before Glenn Phillips came as a saviour and played an unbeaten knock of 63 off 42 balls, to take Kiwis across the line.

Despite facing a defeat in the series decider, the Babar Azam-led side will definitely cherish the brilliant piece of fielding from Tayab Tahir, which provided the hosts with the wicket of Finn Allen. In the ninth over of New Zealand's chase, Devon Conway played a defensive shot on Mohammad Wasim Jr's delivery and went for a single. Tahir, who had entered the field as a substitute fielder, got the ball and made a throw towards the striker's end. Fortunately, it turned out to be a direct hit at the stumps and Allen was run-out for 25.

Coming to the match, Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand secured a series victory over Pakistan with a two-wicket win in the third and final one-day international in Karachi on Friday.

Phillips scored 63 off 42 balls, hitting four sixes and as many fours, to rescue New Zealand from a precarious 181-5 in their pursuit of a 281-run target. His knock overshadowed Fakhar Zaman's 101 as Pakistan made 280-9 in their 50 overs. Walking in to bat with New Zealand needing 100 off 87 balls, Phillips added 64 for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, who scored 17 in a match-turning stand.

Skipper Kane Williamson contributed with 53 and Devon Conway struck an equally steady 52 before Phillips finished off the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Phillips completed his first ODI fifty off just 28 balls, but he was dropped the following delivery when wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan failed to hold a catch off spinner Usama Mir.

New Zealand's win sealed their first ODI series victory in Pakistan in six attempts and kept them top of the one-day rankings.

