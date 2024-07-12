After leading Team India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title, skipper Rohit Sharma has switched to vacation mode with his family in London. Team India defeated South Africa in the summit clash by seven runs and ended their 11-year-old ICC title drought. After clinching the title, Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements from T20 cricket. The India skipper is having a great time in London and he was also spotted watching the Wimbledon men's singles semi-final match.

Rohit was spotted during the first men's singles semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA STUNS AT WIMBLEDON pic.twitter.com/wFQt8oz4ra — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2024

The aura of World Cup winning captain Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/o0VCDSpaAZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2024

The second semi-final of men's singles Wimbledon will be played between Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti.

Earlier, former India cricketer and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman stated that Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja will continue to contribute in the longer format after they brought down the curtain on their T20I careers.

"My message to these three stalwarts of the game, you know, Virat, Rohit, and I consider Ravindra Jadeja also an extremely talented player who has contributed immensely to the development of the Indian and the progress of the Indian cricket team. A big congratulations. Thank you for all the contribution they've given to this great game and set an example for the youngsters to follow and the passion, the pride with which they played the game is exemplary," Laxman said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

"So while they've retired from this format, I'm sure that they will continue to prepare the way they did so far in their career and continue to bring laurels to the country. So big congratulations for excellent T20I career, but I'm sure that they're going to contribute in the longer version of the game and the 50-year format of the game," Laxman added.