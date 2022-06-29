Star England pacer Stuart Broad has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third match of England's ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand in Leeds. "Broad was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match," the ICC said in a statement.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Broad's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to two," it added.

The incident occurred in the 89th over of New Zealand's second innings, when Broad, after fielding the ball on his follow through, threw it in the direction of Daryl Mitchell, when the batter was within the popping crease and not intending to take a run.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Aleem Dar and fourth umpire David Millns levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Coming to the final Test, chasing 296, England was not off the finest start, opener Alex Lees was run out for just 9 at the team's score of 17. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope resumed the chase for England. Their promising stand was cut short at 34-runs after Crawley was dismissed for 25 by spinner Michael Bracewell after being caught by skipper Kane Williamson.

From then on, Ollie Pope and Joe Root took complete control of England's innings. The duo hit the bowlers around the park. Pope and Root continued their good run in the series, getting to their half-centuries.

The 134-run stand between the duo ended after Southee clean bowled Pope for 82 off 108 with 12 fours.

With England 185/3, The duo of Root and Jonny Bairstow was at the crease. Root kept one end steady while Bairstow continued his explosive run in the second innings as well, bringing his half-century in just 30 balls.

The duo stitched a quickfire 111-run stand, earning their side a seven-wicket win, with Root (86*) and Bairstow scoring an explosive 71 off just 44 balls.