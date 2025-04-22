Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater was on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including domestic violence, but will be allowed to walk free immediately after having served over a year in custody. According to a report in ABC Sport, his sentence was "partly suspended" due to the time served. The 55-year-old was charged with more than a dozen offences including domestic violence, unlawful stalking or intimidation, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

The prosecution told the Maroochydore District Court, that alcohol "was a repeating feature with his offending as his behaviour becomes more erratic." "The court heard Slater made threats of self-harm as he warned the victim not to report harassment and she felt extremely fearful and exhausted by Slater's behaviour," the report read.

The identity of the victim was not revealed in the report. It merely stated that she hailed from Noosa region (Queensland) and was being allegedly subjected to "assault, strangulation, burglary and stalking" since late 2023.

Judge Glen Cash described Slater as an alcoholic and warned that his rehabilitation "will not be easy." "Your rehabilitation will not be easy — alcoholism is part of your make up," Cash said.

While the prosecution sought a five-year sentence with parole after three, Slater's lawyer argued for a reduced term, stating that the choking incident was not of the most serious nature.

He added that Slater had been "calm, lucid and insightful" during his 375 days in custody, having abstained from alcohol.

He argued Slater should be given a three-year sentence with immediate parole.

Judge Cash noted Slater's early guilty plea showed "cooperation and remorse".

The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003.

