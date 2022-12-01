Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are batters who like to pile the runs when things are going their way and the two Australian batters amassed double centuries on day 2 of the first Test against West Indies to help the hosts declare their first innings at a score of 598/4. While Labuschagne was dismissed for 204, Smith stayed unbeaten on 200, the ton allowing him to equal the mark of the legendary Don Bradman, as both men have 29 centuries in Test cricket.

It is only the fifth time in the history of Test cricket that two Australian batters have managed to score double tons in the same innings of a Test match.

The last time this happened was when Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke took India apart in 2012. The other instances include Bill Lawry and Bob Simpson against West Indies in 1965, Don Bradman and Sid Barnes against England in 1946 and Don Bradman and Bill Ponsford against England in 1934.

Australia are currently on top of the ICC World Test Championship table and victory against West Indies will help them further consolidate their chances of playing in the final later next year.

The first Test between Australia and West Indies is being played at Perth.

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA WC 2022: Man With Rainbow Flag Invades Pitch During World Cup Match