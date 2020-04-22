Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Steve Smith Enhances Hand-Eye Coordination With Isolation Batting. Watch

Updated: 22 April 2020 12:26 IST

Steve Smith used the time at home to improve his hand-eye coordination.

Steve Smith posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday. © Instagram

Steve Smith took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of him doing isolation batting. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, people are confined to their homes but that didn't stop former Australia captain Steve Smith from improving his hand-eye coordination. In the video, Steve Smith can be seen continuously hitting a tennis ball against the wall. "Just a little bit of #isobatting to keep up the hand-eye coordination #cricketdrill #stayhome #stayactive," Steve Smith captioned the video on his Instagram account.

Steve Smith, much like every other cricketer, is spending time at home as the coronavirus wreaks havoc worldwide. Cricketers are using social media as a medium to interact with their fans during the ongoing health crisis.

Recently, Steve Smith welcomed the forced break by the coronavirus pandemic but remained optimistic about going back on the field.

"It has been a pretty long year with the World Cup and Ashes, a few away one day tours. So, this rest is not the worst thing but hopefully, it is for a few weeks. I am pretty keen to get back to playing," Smith told Ish Sodhi during a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals.

The number one Test batsman, Smith, also named Ravindra Jadeja as the toughest bowler he has faced in the subcontinent.

"Jadeja in the sub-continent... why he is so good because, he hits that good length and one ball skids on and one spins, and it just all looks same out of the hand. I think consistency in length is key and then having at least one variation," he said.

Topics mentioned in this article Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Cricket
