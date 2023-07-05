Steve Smith can be regarded as one of the most lethal batters Australia ever had. The 34-year-old cricketer, who is on the cusp of playing his 100th Test match, has scored a whopping total of 9113 runs in the longest format, laced with four double centuries and 32 tons. Smith is known for creating magic on the field with his bat but his charisma is not just limited to the ground as he is also popular for his off-field antics. Recently, the former Australia skipper played a blindfold game and showcased his love for his bats.

In a video shared by cricket.co.au on Twitter, Smith was seen playing a game where he was given a task to get blindfolded and identify the number on his six bats.

Starting with his bat No 22, Smith said, "That was my Big Bash bat actually. A lot of sixes with that one." He then went on to guess all the bats correctly and revealed that the last bat in the list was the one that he used during the ODIs against India, earlier this year.

Steve Smith's exceptionally talented - but can he identify six of his cricket bats out of a line up, with a blindfold on? #Smith100 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/e1i3vava9V — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 5, 2023

"It's 21. I actually used this in the last One Day game against India and I got out for a duck, so, I might put it back in the shelf (laughs)." said Smith.

Australia have taken 2-0 lead over England in the ongoing Ashes series. Both the teams will now square off against each other in the third Test from Thursday at Headingley. This will mark Smith's 100th appearance in Test cricket.

Regarding the booing that Australian team suffered from the English crowd after the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the second Ashes Test, Smith stated that all these things doesn't bother him.

"It doesn't bother me. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I know the person I am, I know how I want to go about things. I am out here playing my game and for my country," said Smith.

After losing the first two matches, England will aim for redemption in the third Ashes Test from Thursday at Headingley in Leeds.

However, if the visitors win in Leeds, Pat Cummins will become the first Australia skipper in 22 years to win an Ashes series in England.