Following their retirements, former cricketers commonly tend to pursue a career in punditry. While some appear on television on a regular basis to share their views on various matches, others have taken a different route through social media, mainly appearing on YouTube to comment on different topics. However, the same is not the case with former Australian pacer Nathan Bracken, who was once the top-ranked bowler in One-Day Internationals. Bracken, who retired from cricket in 2011, has made a surprise career transition, and is now working as an account manager in Kiar, New South Wales, Australia.

The 47-year-old, who topped the ICC ODI rankings in 2008, also briefly ventured into politics, contesting as a Liberal candidate for The Entrance electorate in 2023.

For the unversed, Bracken also declined to play in the Indian Premier League despite entering the players' auction.

In 2011, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bought him for Rs 1.3 crore. However, Bracken rejected the chance to play for RCB, before leaving cricket the same year.

During a chat in 2018, legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar revealed that his former teammate Virender Sehwag didn't like facing Bracken.

After his retirement, Bracken had accused Cricket Australia (CA) for ending his career.

In 2012, Bracken sued the governing body and three of its medical professionals claiming they failed to "investigate, diagnose and treat" his right knee injury suffered the day before an ODI against England in 2007.

"Lawyers for Cricket Australia and their doctors and physio are defending the allegations. The case, yet to go to hearing, was mentioned in the Supreme Court. Bracken was ordered to declare the size of damages he wants Cricket Australia to pay by February 22 and provide more details of his injuries," the paper stated.