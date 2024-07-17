A piece of tragic news comes in from Sri Lanka where the nation's former under-19 cricket team captain, Dhammika Niroshana, was allegedly shot dead at his home on Tuesday night. The incident is said to have taken place at the former cricketer's Kanda Mawatha residence in Ambalangoda. Several local media reports have suggested that Niroshana was with his wife and two children at home when the incident took place. The person who killed Niroshana reportedly used a 12-bore firearm. After coming to know of the matter, the police rushed to the spot and have sent the body for autopsy. No further information is yet available.

A former Sri Lankan U19 captain reportedly shot dead in Ambalangoda. Gone too soon brother. Discipline is number 1 in any profession. https://t.co/5QseJBpXJO — Amila Kalugalage (@akalugalage) July 16, 2024

Niroshana was seen as one of the finest pace bowling all-rounders to have come out of Sri Lanka's youth system. During age-group cricket, he said to have led the likes of Farvez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, etc. He quit the sport at the age of 20.

Niroshana played a total of 12 first-class games and 8 List A matches for the Galle Cricket Club between 2001 and 2004. A fine all-rounder, who could deliver with both the bat and the ball, Niroshana scored more than 300 runs and picked up 19 wickets during his active career.

He made his debut for the Sri Lanka's U19 side in 2000 and also featured in a handful of under-19 Tests and ODI for two years.