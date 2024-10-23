Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka look to clinch the three-match series as they take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Pallekele on Wednesday. The hosts cruised to a comprehensive five-wicket win in the rain-shortened series-opener. Chasing a revised target of 232 in 37 overs, the hosts raced to victory with 5.3 overs to spare. West Indies had posted 183 for four in 38.3 overs before rain intervened. Last week, the hosts came from behind to win the T20 series 2-1, their first series win over the West Indies in the shortest format.

The visitors, on the other hand, will look to level the series ahead of the decider on Saturday.

When will the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, October 23.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at the Pallekelle International Stadium.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)