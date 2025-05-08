A major security scare unfolded during the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) received a bomb threat via email. The alarming message was found in CAB's official email inbox and originated from an unknown ID. Confirming the development, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said that the matter is being investigated and all necessary precautions have been taken. "The mail was detected from an unknown ID in CAB's official email during the match. The police are investigating the matter while security at Eden Gardens has been beefed up," Ganguly said.

The threat comes at a time of heightened national security concern following the recent Pahalgam terror attack. In response, India launched 'Operation Sindoor'.

On Wednesday, under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces successfully hit nine terror targets using precision-guided munitions. Four of these targets were in Pakistan--specifically in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya--while five were in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was a coordinated effort involving the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with mobilised troops and military assets. According to sources, all nine targets were successfully destroyed. The locations were selected to target senior leaders of terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who are involved in planning and sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside undisputed Pakistani territory since the 1971 war. The precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoJK mark New Delhi's most significant military action across the border in over five decades.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)