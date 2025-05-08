Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that the two-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens on Wednesday was hard to digest. Despite a strong performance by the bowlers, Rahane acknowledged that KKR fell short with the bat, stating that a single over changed the course of the game. "It was really tough (pill to swallow and lose)," Rahane said after the match, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "We were 10-15 short, 185-195 would have been an ideal total on this pitch," he added.

KKR posted 179/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Although the total was competitive, KKR failed to defend it, partly due to a blistering 30-run over from Vaibhav Arora, which shifted the momentum in CSK's favour.

Reflecting on that turning point, Rahane admitted, "Absolutely. In this format, one over can change the momentum. They (Brevis and Dube) took their chances, and it paid off. It's all about being brave, and they were really brave."

While the defeat left KKR in a challenging position, Rahane had no complaints about his bowlers' efforts.

"No complaints at all, the bowlers tried their best," he said, praising the team's fight until the end.

With only two league games left for KKR, the focus now shifts to qualification scenarios. Rahane kept it simple when asked about their approach going forward: "Try to win two out of two, and then see what happens from there."

The loss leaves KKR needing to win their remaining matches and hope for favourable results elsewhere to keep their playoff hopes alive.

