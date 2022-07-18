Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah on Monday bamboozled Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis with a peach of a delivery. In the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, the spinner pitched the ball outside leg stump to Mendis and made it turn from there to hit the off stump. The delivery from Yasir was similar to the "Ball of the Century" bowled by the late great Shane Warne, Australia's legendary leg-spinner, during the early 1990s.

It is worth noting that Warne had bowled a sharp leg-spin to England batter Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993. The delivery is also termed as the "Ball of the Century". Yasir Shah's delivery to Mendis reminded the fans of Warne's famous dismissal.

Watch Yasir Shah's delivery to Kusal Mendis here:

Beauty from Yasir Shah like Shane Warne's Ball to Gatting ... pic.twitter.com/EKNgpZqZl6 — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) July 18, 2022

Talking about the ongoing first Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the hosts were bundled out for 222 runs after their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne opted to bat first. Dinesh Chandimal was the top-scorer for the side with a 76-run knock. For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked a four-wicket haul.

In the second innings of the match, Sri Lanka reduced Pakistan to 148/9 before Babar Azam's 119 helped Pakistan reach 218 before being bowled out. Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with figures of 5/82.

In the third innings, Sri Lanka tightened their grip by extending the lead to over 280 runs at the time of writing, courtesy Oshada Fernando's 64 and Kusal Mendis' 76.