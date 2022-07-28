Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in stunning form with the bat across formats, but on Thursday, he found himself involved in a horrendous mix-up that led to the run-out of teammate Fawad Alam. The incident happened on Day 5 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium. Fawad Alam drove a ball towards mid-on and took off for a single, but Babar Azam at the non-striker's end was caught ball-watching, and when he realised Fawad was half-way down the pitch, he first looked to start off for the run but then sent his partner back.

The indecision and lack of communication between the two meant Sri Lanka pulled off a simple run-out at the striker's end.

Watch: Babar Azam and Fawad Alam's dreadful mix-up

NO Fawad Alam NO pic.twitter.com/t3mbLvGQfC — Hac Himel (@hac_himel) July 28, 2022

Fawad had to walk back for just 1 run off 9 deliveries in Pakistan's chase of 508.

Babar, meanwhile, put up a strong fight, but was eventually dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya for 81 as the hosts went on to register a 246-run win to draw the two-match series 1-1.

Jayasuriya finished with a five-wicket haul in the second innings to go with the three he claimed in Sri Lanka's first outing with the ball.

The left-arm spinner continued his brilliant form since his debut against Australia, and finished the series with 17 wickets.

Promoted

With the win, Sri Lanka moved back up to 3rd on the World Test Championship points table, while Pakistan dropped down to 5th, behind India.

South Africa remain table-toppers, while Australia are second.