Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Cricket Score And Updates
SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Almost the entire second day was washed out due to rain in Colombo.
Pakistan have upper hand against Sri Lanka in 2nd Test© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE:After an eventful Day 1 where Pakistan took charge of the proceedings by bundling out Sri Lanka for just 166, little happened on Day 2 as the heavens opened up, resulting in rain almost the entire day. As the third day's play begins, Pakistan would look to build on the 12-run lead they already have, with Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique in the middle. For Sri Lanka, making use of the first session in picking early wickets would be key to making a comeback. | LIVE Scorecard
Here are the live score and updates from the Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan from Colombo:
2nd Test, Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 24, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
SL
166
PAK
178/2 (38.3)
Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.62
% chance to win
PAK 72%
Draw 23%
SL 5%
Batsman
Abdullah Shafique
87* (131)
Babar Azam
28 (49)
Bowler
Asitha Fernando
51/2 (8.3)
Prabath Jayasuriya
48/0 (13)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3
We are back. Sri Lanka players now take the field. Followed by the opening pair of Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq to take on the new ball. Asitha Fernando to start with the ball.
... Day 1, Session 3 ...
The visitors were excellent with the ball. It was Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi who ran a havoc at the start. They picked up three and one wickets respectively. Abrar Ahmed then join them and ended with a four-fer. Pakistan bowlers have done their job and that too really well. The onus is now on the batters to put up a mammoth total and put the hosts under pressure. The conditions though are not that easy. The Lankans have struggled and so will the Pakistan batters. Will the Lankan bowlers get the early wickets? Or will Pakistan continue its dominance? We will find out soon. Join us in a bit for the Pakistan innings...
SESSION SUMMARY - 22.4 overs, 87 runs, and 6 wickets. That was certainly a poor display of batting from the Lankan side. They have been bowled out for 166 runs. The fifth-wicket partnership of 86 between Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal was the only crucial partnership for them. The formar was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed while Chandimal fell on a short ball from Naseem Shah. Only four of the Lankan batters went into double digits, rest all were dismissed on a single digit. They will be certainly hoping for their bowlers to recover from this damage.
OUT! CAUGHT! Abrar Ahmed picks his fourth wicket and bundles out Sri Lanka for just 166 runs. It is tossed up, full and on middle. Ramesh Mendis slogs it to deep mid-wicket. Saud Shakeel takes a solid catch in the deep.
Slower through the air, on off. Mendis blocks it out watchfully.
Floated and full, on off. Mendis comes down the track and pushes it with his pads.
Floated and full, on off. Mendis helps it back to the bowler.
Length and on off, blocked.
Short, on the body. Mendis clips it through the leg side for one.
Back of a length, angled into the batter. Ramesh Mendis tries to flick it into the leg side but it goes to the left of the bowler off the outer half.
Length and on off, blocked.
Shaheen Afridi goes short, outside off. Mendis stays back and works it towards long on.
Shorter, on top of off. Mendis blocks it into the off side.
Fuller, on off. Dilshan Madushanka blocks it into the deck.
On the pads, tucked into the leg side.
A googly this time, wide of off. Dilshan Madushanka lets it be but almost sees his off stump get damaged.
Pushed through quicker, around off, it turns away a touch. Dilshan Madushanka tries to defend it out, but misses, as the ball zips past the outside edge. Abrar Ahmed thinks that the batter has nicked it and coonvinces the skipper to take the review. The UltraEdge confirms no bat is involved.
Dilshan Madushanka is the last batter in.
OUT! TIMBER! What a delivery. Abrar Ahmed with a peach this time to get rid of Asitha Fernando. It is tossed up, outside off. Asitha Fernando does not read it at all and leaves it alone. Although, the ball grips and turns in sharply to hit the top of off. A dream wicket for any bowler, this. Pakistan continue to dominate the innings.