Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Dinesh Chandimal Stranded On 94 As Sri Lanka Set 342-Run Target
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Dinesh Chandimal was left stranded on 94 as Naseem Shah got the final wicket of Prabath Jayasuriya. Sri Lanka was bundled out for 337 in the 2nd innings, setting a 342-run target for Pakistan. Chandimal had remained unbeaten on 86 runs as Sri Lanka extended their lead to 333 runs against Pakistan at stumps on Day 3 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka resumed on Monday at their overnight score of 36 for 1 with Oshada Fernando and Kasun Rajitha at the crease. Fernando scored 64 while Rajitha was dismissed on 7. Later, Kusal Mendis' 76 helped the team's cause and Chandimal's unbeaten knock made sure Sri Lanka get a good total on the board. On the other hand, Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets on the day to complete a fifer in the innings, while Yasir Shah also picked three wickets. Earlier, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 222 in their first innings before they bowled out Pakistan for 218 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
We are all set for the chase. The Lankan players are out in the middle. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are the openers for Pakistan. Kasun Rajitha to start with the ball.
...Fourth Innings...
The recent form of Dinesh Chandimal indicates he is at peak of his career. Played some brilliant innings against the Aussies recently. He showed his class in the first innings and now here again with the tail-enders have produced a big result. Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando gave a good start for Sri Lanka but once they both fell. Dinesh Chandimal played his part along with the lower order. Dhananjaya de Silva and Ramesh Mendis played a small cameo while the tail gave the much needed support to Chandimal. The batters have done the job and the bowlers need to rise to the occasion. Talking about Pakistan, they did well to bundle the hosts out early but would have loved to end their innings on Day 3 itself. The bowlers had hard work to do and a couple of partnerships at the front and failing to clear the tail has left an uphill task for them. They missed Shaheen Afridi who would have been valuable in cleaning the lower order. Mohammad Nawaz grabbed five wickets while Yasir Shah ended with three. Now, the Pakistani batters have a huge score in front of them. The time will not be an issue but they need to show some determination against a bunch of spinners. Stay tuned as we will be back after the break.
Dinesh Chandimal is stranded on 94 as his partner finally lets one through. What an innings yet again though from Chandimal! He has been in the form of his life. Yet again a likely match winning score from him. So, just 8 runs added to the overnight lead. Pakistan have an uphill task as they need 342 runs to win.
OUT! TIMBER! Prabath Jayasuriya can not keep the last ball out! Dinesh Chandimal is left stranded on 94! Naseem Shah goes on a good length and pitches this on middle, the ball straightens a fraction after pitching. Prabath Jayasuriya looks to defend the line of the delivery and the ball goes past his outside edge to shatter the stumps. Sri Lanka have set a target of 342 runs! Spare a thought for Dinesh Chandimal who has played a magnificent match-winning knock once again!
Full outside off, Dinesh Chandimal gets an easy single to deep cover as the field is still back. Prabath Jayasuriya has just one ball to face now.
Naseem Shah goes a touch fuller outside off, Dinesh Chandimal defends this, and the ball rolls to deep cover as the field is back.
This is on a good length and just outside off, Dinesh Chandimal defends this solidly back to the bowler.
Good-length delivery once more and angling in from outside off, Dinesh Chandimal looks to work this leg side and gets a leading edge to wide third man.
Naseem Shah delivers this on a good length outside off, Dinesh Chandimal strokes this towards long on and stays at the crease.
Hasan Ali serves a yorker aimed for the off pole. Prabath Jayasuriya gets his bat down in time and does well to dig the ball out. Survives another ball and Dinesh Chandimal will get to keep strike for the next over.
Hasan Ali goes full once again outside off. Dinesh Chandimal knocks this to long on for an easy single. Pakistan had still kept the field back for some reason.
This is full outside off, Dinesh Chandimal taps this towards cover but there is no brace so he refuses the single.
Hasan Ali goes slightly full and outside off, Dinesh Chandimal tries to force a shot and hits this uppishly towards long on. Does not get good timing on this.
On a good length, outside off. Dinesh Chandimal guides this towards third man and stays on strike.
Hasan Ali starts with a short delivery outside off, Dinesh Chandimal pulls the ball towards deep mid-wicket and does not take a single.
Naseem Shah goes outside off and on a good length. Prabath Jayasuriya hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten on the outside edge.
This is a fraction full and aimed for the stumps, Prabath Jayasuriya solidly behind this one as he knocks it to mid on.
This is one a good length outside off, Dinesh Chandimal guides it to deep backward point and takes a single this time.
Great running from the batters! Naseem Shah goes for a good-length delivery outside off, Dinesh Chandimal taps this with soft hands towards backward point and they rush for a couple of runs. Good pressure on the fielder as a misfield allows them an easy brace.