Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Dinesh Chandimal was left stranded on 94 as Naseem Shah got the final wicket of Prabath Jayasuriya. Sri Lanka was bundled out for 337 in the 2nd innings, setting a 342-run target for Pakistan. Chandimal had remained unbeaten on 86 runs as Sri Lanka extended their lead to 333 runs against Pakistan at stumps on Day 3 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka resumed on Monday at their overnight score of 36 for 1 with Oshada Fernando and Kasun Rajitha at the crease. Fernando scored 64 while Rajitha was dismissed on 7. Later, Kusal Mendis' 76 helped the team's cause and Chandimal's unbeaten knock made sure Sri Lanka get a good total on the board. On the other hand, Mohammad Nawaz took four wickets on the day to complete a fifer in the innings, while Yasir Shah also picked three wickets. Earlier, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 222 in their first innings before they bowled out Pakistan for 218 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 4 straight from Galle International Stadium