Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka will look to extend their lead to get into a comfortable position on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka had extended their lead over Pakistan to 40 runs at stumps on Day 2. Babar's 119-run knock lifted Pakistan to 218 in the first innings, trailing the hosts by four runs. Sri Lanka were 36 for one at stumps after Mohammad Nawaz had dismissed skipper Dimuth Karunaratne ahead of the close of the day's play. During his marathon knock, Babar also became the fastest batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets. The visitors were in the driver's seat when they had bundled out Sri Lanka for 222 runs with the help of Shaheen Afridi's 4 for 58, but the hosts bounced back beautifully and reduced Pakistan to 24 for 2 before the umpires called for Stumps on the first day. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates From Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3 straight from Galle International Stadium