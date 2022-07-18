Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Sri Lanka Look To Extend Lead
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka will look to extend their lead to get into a comfortable position on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka had extended their lead over Pakistan to 40 runs at stumps on Day 2. Babar's 119-run knock lifted Pakistan to 218 in the first innings, trailing the hosts by four runs. Sri Lanka were 36 for one at stumps after Mohammad Nawaz had dismissed skipper Dimuth Karunaratne ahead of the close of the day's play. During his marathon knock, Babar also became the fastest batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets. The visitors were in the driver's seat when they had bundled out Sri Lanka for 222 runs with the help of Shaheen Afridi's 4 for 58, but the hosts bounced back beautifully and reduced Pakistan to 24 for 2 before the umpires called for Stumps on the first day. (LIVE SCORECARD)
At one stage it looked like Pakistan will concede a lead of more than 100 easily but Pakistan's shining star, Babar Azam kept his cool when wickets were falling on the other end and played brilliantly with the tail-enders. Too early to call but that could prove to be the turning point in this match. Now it is time for the hosts to bat well and at least take the score to around 250. It will not come easy though against a fiery bowling lineup. Stay tuned for further updates.
Hello and welcome to the action of Day 3 between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The match is evenly balanced at this stage as Babar Azam's century and his vital stand with the last two wickets have almost cut out the Lankan's first innings lead. In reply, Pakistan bowlers managed to get a lone wicket in a small passage of overs, that of the opposition skipper. Kasun Rajitha came as a night watchman and did his work but Pakistan will hope to dominate the first hour of play.
... Day 3, Session 1 ...
By no means it was a good batting performance if you remove a couple of scenarios in that Pakistan scoreboard. They were 112/8 as no one dominated against Sri Lanka's spin web. It was Babar Azam's heroics and great understanding of the tail, which has helped Pakistan keep things equal at this point of the game. Prabath Jayasuriya was again the showman with the ball, claiming his third consecutive five-fer while Maheesh Theekshana and Ramesh Mendis ended with a couple each. If they had taken the last two wickets, it would have been a superb outing for Sri Lanka. Now Day 3 which is known as the 'moving day' will give us a slight glimpse of who controls the game more. Do join us for the action at 10 am IST (4.30 am GMT). Do join us for the build up as well. You can follow the match between England vs India which is currently going on and is a decider as well. Switch the tabs for the action. From here, it is a goodbye!
It would have been a completely different scenario if the hosts didn't let the Pakistani tail wag but a fantastic hundred from the main man, Babar Azam along with a record last wicket partnership with Naseem Shah saw Pakistan almost cut out the deficit completely. It was all even and after that Sri Lanka in reply, scored runs at a brisk pace but lost Karunaratne in the process. The night watchman, Kasun Rajitha has done his job to watch out for a few balls. He and Oshada Fernando will hope for a good start on Day 3.
Another exciting day in this match comes to an end! Sri Lanka have lost their skipper in what was a small passage to play with the bat and now they lead by 40 runs. Still, a long way to go but Pakistan will be the happier side after the way Day 2 went.
The umpires are coming together as they see it has gone really dark out there and Sri Lankan batters didn't waste their time to walk back to the pavilion. That will be STUMPS on Day 2 as the light is not good enough.
Tossed up full on off, Kasun Rajitha drills it straight to mid off. The umpires have called for STUMPS on Day 2 due to bad light.
Slightly short around off, Kasun Rajitha guides it to point.
Full again on off, Kasun Rajitha drives it through covers for a brace.
Tossed up on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
Full and on off, Kasun Rajitha drives it to mid off.
RIPPER! Great bowling by Nawaz. This is again tossed up on middle, turning away. Oshada Fernando gets forward but is beaten on the outside edge.
Flatter and quciker on middle, Kasun Rajitha flicks it of his inner blade through square leg for one.
BEATEN! This is tossed up on middle and off, turning away. Kasun Rajitha leans on to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Kasun Rajitha is the night watchman making his way out to the middle.
OUT! LBW! Mohammad Nawaz strikes. This is quicker and flatter around off, turning in. Dimuth Karunaratne is caught in his crease as he tries to flick and misses. He plays down the wrong line and gets hit on the pads in front of the stumps. There is an appeal for LBW and after some thought the umpire raises his finger. Dimuth Karunaratne takes the review. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows two reds and just clipping the leg stump which is umpire's call. The on field decision stands and Sri Lanka lose their first wicket! Pakistan claim first blood and it is the all important wicket of the Sri Lankan skipper!
Full on off, Dimuth Karunaratne knocks it straight to silly mid on.
Floated on off, Dimuth Karunaratne steps out to flick it but get an inside edge onto his pads and ball goes to short leg.
A huge appeal for LBW but the impact might be outside off! Floats one full and outside off, angling in. Oshada Fernando tries to play the reverse sweep but misses and gets stung on the front pad.