Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3, Live Score Updates: 5-Down Pakistan Aim To Bounce Back vs Sri Lanka
SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 3, Live: Pakistan will begin Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka from 221/5 in Galle.
SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Updates:Pakistan will begin Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka from 221/5 in Galle. Currently, Saud Shakeel (69*) and Agha Salman (61*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Pakistan trail by 91 runs.Earlier, Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 312 before the lunch was taken on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva smashed 122. It was his 10th Test century. Apart from him, Angelo Mathews also scored 64 runs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah were the picks among the bowlers as they took three wickets each. (Live Scorecard)
Sri Lanka Playing XI:Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha
Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Updates
Update - 9.43 am IST (4.13 am GMT) - There was huge overnight rain and some a bit earlier too so the outfield is pretty wet at the moment. The start of Day 3 will be delayed but it shouldn't be a long one as the groundstaff are working hard to make the ground ready.
Pakistan batted with positive intent and were almost scoring at five runs per over for the most part of their batting innings. However, they lost half their side by just over 100 runs and looked into trouble. The duo of Saud Shakeel (69*) and Agha Salman (61*) got together and stitched an unbeaten 120 runs for the 6th wicket under 25 overs. The batting approach from visitors has been refreshing, they are just 91 runs behind Sri Lanka’s total. Pakistan will hope to take a healthy lead while the hosts will want to break this stand quickly and get into the visitors' lower order. Let’s see how the day pans out for both sides. Stay tuned as we shall bring you the live-action in a short while.
Sri Lanka got past 300 in their first innings on the back of a magnificent hundred by Dhananjaya de Silva while Angelo Mathews made a solid 64. The lower order added some valuable runs and took Sri Lanka to a reasonable total. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each while Agha Salman took the solitary wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama finishing an above-par effort with the ball.
Hello, and a warm welcome to our coverage of Day 3 in this first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The game is nicely poised with Pakistan trailing by just 91 runs in reply to Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 312. Day 3 is supposed to be the moving day in the Test and we can expect plenty of action.
…DAY 3, SESSION 1…
It was obvious that Sri Lanka will throw Prabath Jayasuriya from one end but his magic didn't sustain long after the second session as Pakistan were scoring easily. Sri Lanka shuffled their bowling pack but didn't work out. Earlier on Day 2, Dhananjaya de Silva got his century as he along with the tail helped Sri Lanka get over 300. However, we feel Pakistan have a slightly upper hand now. Join us on Day 3 at 9.35 am IST (4.05 am GMT). Till then, cheers!
It is STUMPS. The conditions do not get better and the umpire calls the end of Day 2. So, Pakistan will be the happier side. The stand between Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel somewhat replicates that of Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva. Pakistan after losing the top order with nothing much needed to get back on track. Agha Salman and Saud Shakeel looked in full control as they got to their fifties and were looking to add more before the rain showed up.
Update - The covers are coming on. A huge black cloud is hovering and the umpires called for covers immediately. Sri Lanka will love this break. Stay tuned.
On middle, Salman drives but to mid on.
Length and outside off, it is pushed to cover.
Length and on off, blocked.
On middle, kept out.
On off, played to point for a single.
A length ball, outside off, pushed to point for one.
Too full on middle, Shakeel prods and blocks.
On middle, eased to long on for a single.
Fuller and on middle, Salman blocks it out.
Tossed up on middle, blocked.
Too full on middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
Full and outside off, pushed to long off for a single.