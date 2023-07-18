SL vs PAK, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Updates:Pakistan will begin Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka from 221/5 in Galle. Currently, Saud Shakeel (69*) and Agha Salman (61*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Pakistan trail by 91 runs.Earlier, Pakistan bundled out Sri Lanka for 312 before the lunch was taken on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test. For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva smashed 122. It was his 10th Test century. Apart from him, Angelo Mathews also scored 64 runs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah were the picks among the bowlers as they took three wickets each. (Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka Playing XI:Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah