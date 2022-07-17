Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates:Pakistan will resume their innings on the second day of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the score of 24 for 2 at the Galle International Stadium. The visitors were in the driver's seat when they had bundled out Sri Lanka for 222 runs with the help of Shaheen Afridi's 4 for 58, but the hosts bounced back beautifully and reduced Pakistan to 24 for 2 before the umpires called for Stumps on the first day. Azhar Ali (3 not out) and Babar Azam (1 not out) will resume the Pakistan innings on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

