Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Aim To Keep Pakistan Under The Pump
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka will look to take advantage after a good first day.
Azhar Ali and Babar Azam will resume the Pakistan innings in the first Test vs Sri Lanka on Sunday.© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates:Pakistan will resume their innings on the second day of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the score of 24 for 2 at the Galle International Stadium. The visitors were in the driver's seat when they had bundled out Sri Lanka for 222 runs with the help of Shaheen Afridi's 4 for 58, but the hosts bounced back beautifully and reduced Pakistan to 24 for 2 before the umpires called for Stumps on the first day. Azhar Ali (3 not out) and Babar Azam (1 not out) will resume the Pakistan innings on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates From Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 straight from Galle International Stadium
1st Test, Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2022, Jul 16, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
SL
222
PAK
24/2 (18.0)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.33
% chance to win
PAK 49%
Draw 12%
SL 39%
Batsman
Azhar Ali
3* (38)
Babar Azam
1 (7)
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana
11/0 (9)
Prabath Jayasuriya
2/1 (4)
SL vs PAK, 1st Test Day 2 Live
Pakistan trail by 198 runs. It looks like a huge score on this pitch where it’s hard to bat on. It will test the batters' ability to play the spin and the defensive technique may not work all the time on this wicket as the demons are live and Sri Lanka will have nothing but spin from both ends. Both the batters are relatively new so Sri Lanka will hope to make early inroads while Pakistan will need a big partnership and some disciplined batting to block things out, especially from the current pair of Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. An interesting Day 2 is ahead of us and let’s hope the rain stays away from the action. Stay tuned for further updates.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the action on Day 2 of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The pitch at Galle is not which batters enjoyed the most and now the Pakistani batters have to grind hard to be susceptible. They have already lost both the openers cheaply and the batters at the crease have to deal with more spin on Day 2.
… Day 2, Session 1 …
So, Pakistan still trail by 198 runs. Still, a long way to go in this match but Sri Lanka will attack Day 2 with spinners again and they will hope to make early inroads while Pakistan will hope for a big partnership. Join us on Day 2 at 10 am IST (4.30 am GMT). Join us for the build up as well. Till then, cheers!
Earlier, Sri Lanka posted a decent score thanks to a couple of cameos at the top, Chanidmal's brilliance in the middle phase and later, Maheesh Theekshana provided some crucial runs at the backend. Sri Lanka were 133/8 but two 40-odd run partnerships have pushed them to a decent total. Pakistan mostly used their seamers and they got rewards too. They kept on taking regular wickets to bundle the hosts out for 222. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.
What a start to this Test match! Four wickets fell in each session, 12 wickets overall and it was certainly a hard day for the batters. Sri Lanka will be really happy that their bowlers have got rid of the openers already. Prabath Jayasuriya has picked up from where he left off. He asked a couple of questions already but the Pakistani batters negotiated him well in the end. Azhar Ali has been out for a long time but the important thing is he has seen through the day and it was important for Pakistan to not lose anymore wickets.
Tossed up around off, spinning back in. Babar Azam blocks it from his back foot. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 1.
Full once again on the pads, Babar Azam flicks it to short leg.
Full on middle, Babar Azam knocks it to mid-wicket.
Floated on middle and leg, Babar Azam tucks it to square leg.
Full toss on middle and off, Azhar Ali drillis it towards long off for a run. He is not happy with himself as it was there to be punished.
Babar Azam gets off the mark. This is a bit short around off, Babar Azam pushes it through covers for a single.
On middle, blocked out.
Full and on off, Azhar Ali dances down the track and drives it hard but straight to covers.
Tossed up around off, spinning away. Azhar Ali offers no shot at it.
EDGED BUT SAFE! This tossed up again on middle and off, turning away. Azhar Ali tries to defend it with soft hands but gets an outside edge. Luckily for him it does not carry to the second slip fielder.
Tossed up on off, turning away, Azhar Ali leaves it alone.
Floated around off, Azhar Ali leans on and blocks it to silly mid off.
Darts this one full on middle, Babar Azam digs it out onto the pitch.
Tossed up outside off, Azhar Ali goes for the drive but gets a leading edge towards backward point. They cross.