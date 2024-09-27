Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 1st Day 2
SL vs NZ Live Updates, 1st Day 2: Dinesh Chandimal's century in Galle powered Sri Lanka to 306-3 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand.
Dinesh Chandimal's century in Galle powered Sri Lanka to 306-3 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand. The veteran batter, who scored his 16th Test century, by Glenn Phillips in the final session after hitting 15 boundaries in his knock of 116 -- his sixth Test century at the picturesque venue and his 16th overall. Angelo Mathews (78) and Kamindu Mendis (51) will resume for the hosts on the second day.
2nd Test, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 26, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
SL
328/3 (96.0)
NZ
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.42
Batsman
Angelo Mathews
88 (182)
Kamindu Mendis
63* (76)
Bowler
William O'Rourke
81/0 (17)
Glenn Phillips
33/1 (17)
Topics mentioned in this article
FOUR! Back around the wicket to the left-hander and gets punished! This is dropped short over middle, no bite on it, Kamindu Mendis is able to swivel and pull it away in front of square for a boundary.
Bowled back of a length and around off, Mendis gets on the back foot and blocks it away on the off side with ease.
Banged in well short now and over middle and leg, Mendis sees the ball sail over his head.
Oh, a big mix-up in the middle and everything happened in slow motion it seems. Bowled full and straight, Angelo Mathews pushes it down to long on for a single but Mendis turns right away for the second which Mathews then turns down. Tim Southee in the deep picks up the ball but is slow to realize which end to throw at. The ball is thrown to the keeper but Mendis is able to dive to safety.
Back of a length now, around off, Kamindu Mendis hops and pushes it away past point for a single.
Delivered on a hard length on off, slanting across a bit, Mendis gets on his toes and pats it down on the off side.
Testing first over from Glenn Phillips and it's a maiden as well. Just drags the length back a smidge and flights it around middle, this one turns in with extra bounce and Angelo Mathews just about fends it away off the gloves behind short leg.
Nicely tossed up again, on middle and leg, Mathews nudges it away onto the leg side.
This is floated up quite full and on middle, Mathews takes the front leg out and plays it towards mid on.
Nicely flighted up, a bit full and wide, turning it in, Angelo Mathews leans on to block but gets an inside edge that goes behind the man at short leg.
Tossed up on middle, this one turns sharply down leg with some extra bounce, well taken by the keeper.
Starts with a flatter one and drifts it into the pads, Mathews hangs back and tucks it away to short leg.
Glenn Phillips is the first spinner to be introduced on Day 2.
Back of a length around off, Mathews hops back and pushes it out to the left of covers for a quick single.
Oh, that kept a shade low! Hits the deck hard around off, this one nips back in off the deck, Angelo Mathews is on the back foot again but manages to keep this one out.
A bumper now, fair bit outside off, looking to angle it back in, Angelo Mathews arches back and lets it through.
This is pitched up on the stumps, Mathews leans on and plays it to mid on.
EDGED AND FOUR! Lovely line and length again from William O'Rourke but he is unlucky here. Nagging length around off, Mathews is caught on the back foot and gets an outside edge as the ball straightens and goes wide of second slip to run away into the deep third fence. The 100-run stand is also up between these two.
Beaten! A lot fuller and outside off at 139 clicks, this one shapes back in as well, Angelo Mathews is caught on the back foot and leaves a bat hanging but is beaten past the outside edge.
Nagging length, floated up on the stumps this time, Mendis covers the line and solidly blocks it off.