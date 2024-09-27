SL vs NZ Live Updates, 1st Day 2: Dinesh Chandimal's century in Galle powered Sri Lanka to 306-3 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand. The veteran batter, who scored his 16th Test century, by Glenn Phillips in the final session after hitting 15 boundaries in his knock of 116 -- his sixth Test century at the picturesque venue and his 16th overall. Angelo Mathews (78) and Kamindu Mendis (51) will resume for the hosts on the second day. (Live Scorecard)