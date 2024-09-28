Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
SL vs NZ Live Updates 2nd Test Day 2: New Zealand have a mountain to climb, with Sri Lanka posting a massive 602 in the first innings.
SL vs NZ Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 602/5 before declaring on Day 2 in the second Test against New Zealand at Galle. Kamindu Mendis stayed unbeaten on a fabulous 182, while Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal also notched up fantastic hundreds. In response, New Zealand got off to a shaky start, losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway cheaply. They ended Day 2 on 22/2, with the experienced Kane Williamson and nightwatchman Ajaz Patel at the crease, but firmly on the back foot. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 26, 2024
Day 3 | Morning Session
SL
602/5d
NZ
32/3 (20.0)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.60
Batsman
Ajaz Patel
6* (31)
Rachin Ravindra
3 (10)
Bowler
Nishan Peiris
12/0 (8)
Prabath Jayasuriya
7/2 (8)
Topics mentioned in this article
2 runs.
No run.
Short, on off, Rachin Ravindra punches it down to long off for one.
Tossed up, on off, Ajaz Patel flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
Too full, on off, Ajaz Patel leans forward and blocks it solidly.
Some turn and bounce, outside off, Ajaz Patel looks to block it but gets beaten.
Short and wide, Rachin Ravindra punches it to point for one.
Fuller one, on off, Rachin Ravindra flicks it to the square leg fielder.
Flighted up, on off, Ajaz Patel eases it to the mid on fielder.
Fuller one, on off, Ajaz Patel blocks it to mid off.
Short, on middle, Rachin Ravindra punches it to covers for one.
Tossed up, on leg, Rachin Ravindra moves forward and knocks it to mid off for none.
Fuller one, on off, Ajaz Patel flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
Short, with some turn, Ajaz Patel blocks it back.
Back of a length, outside off again, Rachin Ravindra shoulder arms at it.
Another one outside off, Rachin Ravindra leaves it again.
Length, outside off, Rachin Ravindra leaves it alone again.
Short and wide, Rachin Ravindra leaves it alone.
Lands it on off, Rachin Ravindra blocks it to mid off.
Short, on off, Ajaz Patel pulls it over mid-wicket. Angelo Mathews chases and just pulls it call into play. Three taken.