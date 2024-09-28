SL vs NZ Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka posted a mammoth 602/5 before declaring on Day 2 in the second Test against New Zealand at Galle. Kamindu Mendis stayed unbeaten on a fabulous 182, while Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal also notched up fantastic hundreds. In response, New Zealand got off to a shaky start, losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway cheaply. They ended Day 2 on 22/2, with the experienced Kane Williamson and nightwatchman Ajaz Patel at the crease, but firmly on the back foot. (Live Scorecard)