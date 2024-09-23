Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: New Zealand will be resuming the final day of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka from 207/8 in Galle. Currently, Rachin Ravindra (91*) and Ajaz Patel (0*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the visitors need 68 runs more to win the match. Earlier on Day 4, Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis scalped three wickets each and gave Sri Lanka an upper hand. It will be an interesting clash on Day 5 as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)