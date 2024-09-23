Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5: Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: New Zealand will be resuming the final day of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka from 207/8 in Galle.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: New Zealand will be resuming the final day of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka from 207/8 in Galle. Currently, Rachin Ravindra (91*) and Ajaz Patel (0*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the visitors need 68 runs more to win the match. Earlier on Day 4, Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis scalped three wickets each and gave Sri Lanka an upper hand. It will be an interesting clash on Day 5 as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
SL vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates
Well now, as the teams head into Day 5, Sri Lanka are favorites to clinch the match, but Ravindra's contribution will be crucial as he will aim to guide the tailenders and secure victory. The outcome is likely to appear in the first session of the final day, with both teams still eyeing a win. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds!
Just to take you through what happened in Day 4's play, 14 wickets fell, primarily to spinners, as Sri Lanka collapsed and were bowled out for 309. They set New Zealand a target of 275 runs. The Kiwi innings began poorly with Devon Conway falling for just 4, followed by Kane Williamson's dismissal for 30 due to a stumping. New Zealand's middle order struggled against the Sri Lankan spinners, and they currently find themselves in a precarious position at 8 wickets down, needing 68 runs to win.
So, all eyes are on Rachin Ravindra, as he is currently batting on 91 and striving for his century, while he is now joined by Ajaz Patel, who has yet to score. Get your snacks ready. It’s looking like a blockbuster!
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the fifth and final day of this Test match, it’s Sri Lanka vs Rachin Ravindra! As you all know what the equation is. The Lankans need just two more scalps to send the Kiwis packing, while Ravindra is standing like a brick wall, needing just 68 runs for his side to get over the line!
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
So, the equation is very clear. Sri Lanka need 2 wickets in their fortress while New Zealand need 68 more runs to win. All eyes will be on Rachin Ravindra once again who will fight for a good sleep today but might sleep peacefully if he successfully gets New Zealand over the line somehow with a small tail alongside him. Join us for the all important first session of Day 5 at 4.30 am GMT but do join us early on for the build-up. Cheers!
New Zealand walked into the final session with four wickets down but there was some good counterattacking cricket played by Tom Blundell and Rachin Ravindra. Prabath Jayasuriya did lead the fightback with the ball as Sri Lanka picked up four more wickets but Ravindra has remained resolute. The boy from New Zealand is playing a man right now. When all the big names have fallen under pressure, New Zealand are looking upon the 24-year old to save them from defeat. He is on 91 but the other 68 runs which New Zealand need are more important right now for Rachin Ravindra.
The umpires are asking Dhananjaya de Silva if he wants to opt for the extra 30 minutes but Dhananjaya de Silva calls for a Day 5 of play. Wow! What an eventful day! Even we were on our heels for that final session. What a day of Test cricket! It truly ebbed and flowed throughout the fourth day of cricketing action that we have witnessed. It was always going to be tough to chase in excess of 200 in the final innings but New Zealand gave it a real go and are still in it with a chance.
Outside off and it spins away. Patel leaves it alone.
CLOSE! Dhananjaya de Silva has his hand over his mouth. Tossed up on off, spins away. Patel presses forward to defend but misses it. One ball to survive, can Ajaz Patel do it?
Is it straight enough? Dhananjaya de Silva has taken the review. Tossed up full and on middle and leg, slight turn on this one. Patel tries to defend on the front foot but misses on the outside edge and gets hit on the back pad. Looks like might miss the off pole and Ball Tracking shows it does miss the off pole by a mile.
Outside off, and it spins away. Patel shoulders arms to it.
Tossed up on leg, Patel solidly defends it on the deck.
Risky single from Kiwis point of view. Outside off, Ravindra pulls it to long on for a single. Patel has five balls to survive.
Tossed up on middle and spins in. Patel looks to defend but misses. It lobs to short leg who appeals but the umpire turns it down very quickly.
Very full and on middle, Patel prods and makes a solid block.
Flatter and on off, Ravindra punches it to long on for a single.
Tossed up, outside off, Ravindra steps across to defend but misses. An appeal but that is outside the line.
How would you play that one? Full and outside off, in the rough and it dies completely. Ravindra fails to defend and the keeper collects near his boots.
This is full and around off, spins in. Ravindra stays back to block but misses. Could have spun down the leg side.