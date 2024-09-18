Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be squaring off against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series from Wednesday
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Live Score Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be squaring off against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series from Wednesday at the Galle International Stadium, Galle. After facing a 1-2 defeat against England in a three-match Test series, Dhananjaya de Silva and co eye redemption against the Kiwis. On the other hand, New Zealand will be coming to this clash after being a part of the abandoned one-off Test against Afghanistan in India. The match had to be called-off due to rain. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.
SL vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates
Right then, as many as 24 WTC points are up for grabs and both sides will be looking to make the most of this series. Also, with the threat of rain looming large, the toss could prove to be crucial and with both teams expected to field three frontline spinners, we can expect the pitch to turn from Day 1 itself. Stay tuned as the toss and team sheets are coming up soon, weather permitting that is.
Sri Lanka on the other hand will be in a much more positive mood with that uplifting Test match win against England away from home at the Oval and even though they lost that series, they will be looking to build a fortress at home as they took have an outside chance of making it to the WTC final. They have a good record at home in the recent past and wth spin-friendly conditions on offer, the Lankans will be feeling good about their chances.
New Zealand have had a torrid time since their arrival in the subcontinent with their One-off Test against Afghanistan getting washed off without a single ball being bowled and they now have to somehow win at least one game at Galle, where they have never won to keep their WTC hopes alive. However, the bigger concern seems to be the weather which has followed the Kiwis from Greater Noida.
Hello and a warm welcome to one and all. With the race to the World Test Championship Final heating up, New Zealand now travel to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series to be played at Galle in their quest to conquer the subcontinent. We are at the Galle International Stadium where the weather has been inclement and we can only hope for the best over the next five days.
... DAY 1, SESSION 1 ...
Following the frustrating conclusion of their previous one-off Test against Afghanistan, which was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to rain, New Zealand now turn their focus to an exciting two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Both encounters are scheduled to take place at the iconic Galle International Stadium. With the first Test just around the corner, anticipation is building for what promises to be a closely contested and thrilling series, as both teams aim to make a strong start. Interestingly, the first Test will span six days, with a rest day on Saturday, 21 September, due to the Presidential Election in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. The last instance of such an occurrence was back in 2008, when Bangladesh played Sri Lanka, under similar circumstances. Sri Lanka enter this series with momentum from their recent tour of England. Despite losing the series 2-1, they secured a historic win in the final match, which will undoubtedly boost their confidence. The last time Sri Lanka and New Zealand met in a Test series was earlier in 2023 when New Zealand got the better of Sri Lanka and won 2-0 at home. For this series, Sri Lanka has made a few changes, welcoming back top-order batter Oshada Fernando, while Nishan Madushka, Kasun Rajitha, and Nisala Tharaka miss out on the squad that toured England. With spin expected to play a crucial role, Sri Lanka have bolstered their bowling attack with Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya and Jeffrey Vandersay, while the batting order looks settled, likely maintaining the same balance from their last series. New Zealand, on the other hand, missed out on crucial game time due to the washed-out Test against Afghanistan, but their experience in handling subcontinent conditions will be vital. Led by Tim Southee, the Kiwis boast a strong batting lineup spearheaded by Kane Williamson. Notably, they’ve included five spinners in their squad, including the returning Michael Bracewell, which could prove decisive in these conditions. Both teams appear strong on paper, but adapting to the conditions will be key to gaining an advantage. With valuable World Test Championship points at stake, expect both sides to give their all in this high-stakes series. Who are you backing for the win in this first battle? We’ll soon find out!