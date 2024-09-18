Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be squaring off against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series from Wednesday at the Galle International Stadium, Galle. After facing a 1-2 defeat against England in a three-match Test series, Dhananjaya de Silva and co eye redemption against the Kiwis. On the other hand, New Zealand will be coming to this clash after being a part of the abandoned one-off Test against Afghanistan in India. The match had to be called-off due to rain. (Live Scorecard)