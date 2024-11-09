Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live: This will be the first meeting between Sri Lanka and New Zealand since the former team's 2-0 victory over the Kiwis in Test series.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Updates: Sri Lanka face New Zealand in a two-match T20I series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, starting Saturday. For the games, Sri Lanka have retained the same squad they had for the series against West Indies, which they won 2-1. This will be the first meeting between Sri Lanka and New Zealand since the former team's 2-0 victory over the Kiwis in Test series. This time, however, the shift to white-ball cricket will bring different challenges and opportunities as both teams adjust to the shorter formats. (Live Scorecard)
1st T20I, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2024, Nov 09, 2024
Play In Progress
SL
NZ
30/2 (5.3)
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.45
Batsman
Will Young
19 (18)
Glenn Phillips
2* (3)
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana
9/0 (1.3)
Dunith Wellalage
10/1 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
SL vs NZ 1st T20I Live Updates
1 run.
Another loopy slower yorker, on off, Glenn Phillips gets his bat down and digs it out wide of cover for a single to get off the mark.
Glenn Phillips is the net batter in.
OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Nuwan Thushara gets his reward for keeping things tight! The slower ball does the trick for Thushara. Rolls his fingers over the ball and lands it on a length, on middle, Chapman shapes up to heave it across the line but gets done in by the slowness of the delivery. Fails to get any sort of power behind that shot. Spoons it in the air towards deep square leg where Wanindu Hasaranga settles under it and does the rest.
Dishes out the slower yorker and the ball drops in front of the batter, on middle, Chapman is equal to the task as he jams it out on the leg side.
On a hard length, on off, Chapman frees his arms to force it through the off side but mistimes the shot in front of cover.
Angled across the left-hander, at 134 kph, on a length, Chapman reaches out and drives it to mid off.
A tighter line, on a back of a length, on middle, Young hops and tucks it wide of mid-wicket for a single.
WIDE! Sprays it down leg, on a fullish length, left alone by Young.
Darted in, full and on middle, Young clips it wide of mid on and takes the single. End of a successful over for Wellalage and Sri Lanka.
Missed out! Loopy delivery, low full toss, on the pads, Young skips down the track to work it away on the pads but misses out and wears it on the pads.
Slower and shorter, on middle, Chapman sets himself on the back foot to nudge it away on the leg side. The ball comes onto him slower than he expected and chips it in the vacant square leg region. They cross.
Tossed up, full and on off, Chapman pushes it off the front foot to cover.
Mark Chapman walks in at number 3.
OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Dunith Wellalage strikes with his second ball! Wellalage stays around the wicket and serves this one on the fuller side. Spears it in with the arm and the new ball skids off the deck. Tim Robinson goes on the back foot to a delivery he could have played off the front foot. The ball keeps coming into him, beats him on the inside edge and clatters into the leg stump.
Turn straight away for Wellalage! This keeps a bit low and spins away from the right-hander, on a nagging length, Tim makes room for the cut but the ball catches the toe-end of the bat and goes on the bounce to first slip.
Nuwan spots the batter backing away and he follows him, on a short of a length, Young makes room but can only pat it back to the bowler. A tidy first over from Thushara. 4 runs off it.
Fuller and in the channel on off, Tim stays away from the line of the ball and dabs it wide of backward point for one more.
Beaten! On a back of a length, just outside off, Tim Robinson stays leg side of the ball and looks to chop it down on the off side but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Quick single taken! Pitched up by Nuwan, on off, Young firms the drive and sets off for the single. Matheesha Pathirana at mid on is caught on his heels slightly, allowing Young to sneak in a tight single.