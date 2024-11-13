Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka are all set to face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dambulla on Wednesday. The Kiwis will be without the services of their star pacer Lockie Ferguson as he got ruled out due to a leg injury. He has been replaced by Adam Milne. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have their own injury concerns, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out due to a hamstring strain. Dushan Hemantha has been drafted in, but Jeffrey Vandersay is expected to take the lead role. (Live Scorecard)