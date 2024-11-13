Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka are all set to face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dambulla on Wednesday
Sri Lanka are all set to face New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dambulla on Wednesday. The Kiwis will be without the services of their star pacer Lockie Ferguson as he got ruled out due to a leg injury. He has been replaced by Adam Milne. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have their own injury concerns, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out due to a hamstring strain. Dushan Hemantha has been drafted in, but Jeffrey Vandersay is expected to take the lead role.
1st ODI, New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 13, 2024
Play In Progress
SL
9/0 (2.1)
NZ
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.15
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
4* (7)
Avishka Fernando
0 (6)
Bowler
Jacob Duffy
5/0 (1.1)
Nathan Smith
0/0 (1)
SL vs NZ, 1st ODI, Live Updates
Full, at the stumps, Pathum Nissanka eases it out to mid off.
Who will bowl from the other end?
WIDE! Fires it down leg, fuller in length, Pathum Nissanka looks to flick it off his pads but misses.
Shaping away, off a fuller length, outside off, Pathum Nissanka looks to drive it away but misses with the away swing.
Follows up with a tight line, in and around middle and off, and on a good length, Pathum Nissanka taps it back down the deck.
FOUR! What a beautiful shot from Pathum Nissanka to get off the mark and set the scoreboard ticking for the hosts! Duffy serves this on a good length, just outside off, Pathum Nissanka hops back and punches it late past point for a boundary.
Continues from over the wicket and gets some shape on this one. Lands it outside off and gets the ball to move further away, Pathum Nissanka is happy to leave it alone.
Great news! Just as quickly as it arrived, the rain has eased off. The groundstaff have done a commendable job and we are all set to resume the game with no overs lost. Pathum Nissanka and Asitha Fernando are ready to continue the batting for Sri Lanka. Jacob Duffy to finish his incomplete over. Here we go...
UPDATE - 9.29 am GMT - There’s no positive news from our previous update. Most of the outfield is now covered as the rain continues, albeit lightly but persistently. We remain hopeful and optimistic that it will clear up soon, allowing play to resume. Fingers crossed!
Oh..no! Well, just the one ball bowled and the drizzle has turned into a shower here in Dambulla. The umpires call in for the covers and the players make their way out of the ground. There are a few white clouds above and we hope that it is just a passing shower. Stay tuned for further updates.
Steams in from over the wicket and hits the perfect line and length, in and around off, Pathum Nissanka looks to force it through but gets an inside edge rolling back onto his pads.
Done with the pre-match formalities! We can see the Kiwis spread out and take their field positions. Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando are the two openers for Sri Lanka. There is a bit of cloud covering and a bit of drizzle around. Jacob Duffy has the new ball in hand under overcast conditions and is raring to go. Let's play...
We are not far away from the start of the game but before that, the players from both sides make their way out to the middle and line up for their respective national anthems. It will be New Zealand's first followed by the national antem of Sri Lanka.
Mitchell Santner, the captain of New Zealand says that he was undecided before the toss but they will do everything to restrict Sri Lanka to a low score. Adds that there are a couple of changes. Henry Nicholls is back in the team. Informs Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, and Nathan Smith are making their debuts.
Charith Asalanka, the skipper for Sri Lanka says it looks like a good wicket and they want to add runs here. Concludes that they do not have a lot of changes from the T20 setup and are going in with 7 batters and 4 bowlers
PITCH REPORT - Aamir Sohail is down in the middle for the pitch analysis. He says the pitch has no grass and the deck is well rolled making it dry and should favour spinners while pacers will have to be smart with their plans. Adds that the batters will have to grind in on this surface.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.
TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to BAT first.
Just In - The news coming from the Kiwis camp is that there are three debutants in this game. Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, and Nathan Smith will all be playing their first ODIs.